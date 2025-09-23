BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

PM orders economic roadmap

NNI Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive roadmap and reform agenda featuring practical, investment-driven projects to accelerate economic and trade activities.

He chaired the meeting online from London, with key ministers in attendance.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif assigned clear targets to ministries and instructed them to identify viable projects that could be completed immediately to promote investment and trade. He stressed that only practical, results-oriented initiatives should be prioritized to ensure long-term economic growth.

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

Highlighting opportunities for foreign investment, the PM pointed to agriculture, IT, minerals, tourism, and renewable energy as promising sectors. He said that attracting investment in these areas would not only boost the economy but also generate employment and modernize industries.

Trade promotion as policy priority Shehbaz underlined that increasing trade and exports is a central part of the government’s economic policy. He called for the preparation of a roadmap and change agenda to enhance competitiveness and open new markets for Pakistani goods and services.

The premier assured that the private sector’s participation will be ensured in the roadmap for economic activities. He said that Pakistan’s economic and financial reform policy has already provided a new direction to the economy, thanks to innovation and transparency.

The meeting was attended by the federal ministers of finance, climate change, petroleum, commerce, information, and economic affairs, who joined virtually from London.

Concluding the session, Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that with innovation, transparency, and the timely completion of viable projects, Pakistan is firmly on the path of development. He reiterated his government’s commitment to reforms that promote investment, boost exports, and sustain economic growth.

The meeting, held via Zoom from London, was attended by Federal Minister for Environment Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema.

Trade IT sector Exports private sector agriculture sector investments PM Shehbaz Sharif economic policy economic roadmap foreign investments Pakistani goods and service

Comments

200 characters

PM orders economic roadmap

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories