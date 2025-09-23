PM orders economic roadmap

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive roadmap and reform agenda featuring practical, investment-driven projects to accelerate economic and trade activities.

He chaired the meeting online from London, with key ministers in attendance.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif assigned clear targets to ministries and instructed them to identify viable projects that could be completed immediately to promote investment and trade. He stressed that only practical, results-oriented initiatives should be prioritized to ensure long-term economic growth.

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

Highlighting opportunities for foreign investment, the PM pointed to agriculture, IT, minerals, tourism, and renewable energy as promising sectors. He said that attracting investment in these areas would not only boost the economy but also generate employment and modernize industries.

Trade promotion as policy priority Shehbaz underlined that increasing trade and exports is a central part of the government’s economic policy. He called for the preparation of a roadmap and change agenda to enhance competitiveness and open new markets for Pakistani goods and services.

The premier assured that the private sector’s participation will be ensured in the roadmap for economic activities. He said that Pakistan’s economic and financial reform policy has already provided a new direction to the economy, thanks to innovation and transparency.

The meeting was attended by the federal ministers of finance, climate change, petroleum, commerce, information, and economic affairs, who joined virtually from London.

Concluding the session, Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that with innovation, transparency, and the timely completion of viable projects, Pakistan is firmly on the path of development. He reiterated his government’s commitment to reforms that promote investment, boost exports, and sustain economic growth.

