BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Hamza Habib Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Port Trust has requested 600 acres of land from the Sindh Government to establish a truck terminal along the Northern Bypass in Karachi.

Chairman of KPT stated this in a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs held under the chairmanship of MNA Abdul Qadir Patel.

The KPT chairman stated this when the chairman of the committee and member of the panel Rafiullah, raised the issue of traffic congestion at Maripur Road and Kemari areas, caused by heavy traffic of dumpers and trawlers in the vicinity of the port area to upload their consignments for countrywide transportation.

KPT handles all-time high cargo in FY25

On a query that KPT has enough land to build a truck stand within the port area, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said this land of KPT has been allocated for another port terminal, and his Ministry already conveyed this to the Sindh Government as well.

KPT Chairman was also of the view that building a truck terminal within the city would reduce the traffic congestion caused by heavy vehicles’ movement. He said that KPT has already identified 600 acres of land on the Northern Bypass for the Chief Minister of Sindh.

“Right now, if someone’s consignment reaches the port and he calls for 200 trucks or trawlers, all of a sudden, more than 250 trucks start heading towards the port, causing massive traffic congestion in the city and causing accidents as well in which precious lives are lost, and the enraged people, sometimes, burn these dumpers,” he observed.

The Chairman of KPT suggested that if the terminal was built, then only those trucks would be allowed to come into the city when their consignments were ready. He said that initially, through the issuance of slips to trucks would be allowed, and once the system is put in place, they would be issued an e-tag for their entrance into the city. He said that if the Sindh Government allocates the land, they would make this terminal operational within two months.

The committee decided to summon the Commissioner of Karachi along with a report on the proposal under consideration by the provincial government to ease the traffic congestion.

The committee directed the Ministry of Maritime to clearly define the composition of the Authority being established under the Environmentally Sound Management of Inventory of Hazardous Materials in Ships Bill, 2025. The committee termed the present provision of Authority under Section 3 of the Bill as vague, and it needs to be properly defined in terms of its composition and functions.

While examining the proposed Bill clause by clause, the committee observed that ratifying the international convention was an obligation, and bringing the local laws in consonance with the international commitment is imperative.

The committee further observed that the ministry should convey to the provinces to ensure the protection of the environment and labour rights in their legislation. The committee also sought the record of consultation carried out by the ministry with provinces and other stakeholders on the proposed bill. It was decided to discuss the bill in the next meeting of the National Assembly’s panel.

The committee, while discussing the issues related to KPT, supported the continuation of the ongoing drive against encroachment on the KPT land. The committee also agreed on the inclusion of a representative of Sindh Rangers in the committee already constituted under the Commissioner of Karachi on encroachments.

The committee was apprised that the court cases on encroached property were being rigorously pursued. Besides this, we are also going for an out-of-court settlement, which has been opted for by some litigants. It was also informed that an out-of-court settlement was agreed upon after upholding the best interests of the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government Karachi Port Trust KPT Ministry of Maritime Affairs NA panel Northern Bypass KPT land Truck terminal port terminal

Comments

200 characters

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories