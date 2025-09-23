BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Tahir Amin Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: The government has sought a one-year extension in the World Bank project “National Health Support Program”, worth around USD360 million, to ensure its effective implementation.

The request was made by the Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, during a meeting held on Monday with a high-level delegation of the World Bank to discuss ongoing efforts and challenges in strengthening Pakistan’s health system.

The program became effective in October 2022 with the objective of strengthening equitable delivery and quality of essential health services at the primary health care level in support of universal health coverage.

$300m NHSP: Implementation progress moderately satisfactory: World Bank

After some initial delays, implementation progress has picked up in the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination (MoNFS&R) and the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh.

The Program is financed by the International Development Association (IDA) and includes co-financing from the Global Financing Facility (GFF), the Gates Foundation, the Global Fund, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

At the request of the World Bank, Kamal also directed the immediate reactivation of the Inter-Ministerial Health and Population Council. He further instructed that an inter-provincial ministerial meeting be convened this week to ensure integrated policy-level consultations, along with a dedicated meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to accelerate the expansion of health services across the country.

The minister emphasised the importance of strengthening health and nutrition services for women, children, and adolescents, and directed the nomination of a focal person under the Global Financing Facility (GFF) framework to oversee this critical agenda.

The World Bank delegation proposed the convening of a Donor Conference within the next two to three months. The conference would highlight the Federal Health Minister’s two to three year vision for the sector while exploring opportunities for partnerships and investments in Pakistan’s health system. Kamal warmly welcomed the proposal, assuring the World Bank of the Ministry’s full cooperation in organising the conference.

He reaffirmed that the Ministry of Health and the World Bank would continue to enhance close coordination and information-sharing, further strengthening mutual collaboration for the betterment of Pakistan’s health system. “Together, we will make our cooperation more effective and robust to ensure accessible, equitable, and quality healthcare for all,” the minister added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Health Minister health sector Mustafa Kamal MNFSR National Health Support Programme World Bank and Pakistan health programme

Comments

200 characters

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories