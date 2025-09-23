Ombudsman Punjab recovers 159 kanal of state land

LAHORE: The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has retrieved 159 kanals of state land worth Rs44.5 million from illegal occupants, providing relief to 23 complainants.

According to official reports, concerned departments had made repeated but unsuccessful attempts to remove the encroachers. The land was eventually recovered on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab, following proper demarcation procedures carried out in line with the law.

The Ombudsman directed authorities to take necessary measures to prevent future re-encroachment of the recovered land.

Complainants expressed their gratitude, terming the action a strong example of the Ombudsman Punjab’s impartial and result-oriented approach against encroachment and misuse of public property. They said the intervention ensured timely relief and reinforced the rule of law.

