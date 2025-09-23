BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-23

Jubilee Life, UBL join hands to launch innovative insurance solutions

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited (JLI) and United Bank Limited (UBL) have entered into a strategic partnership to launch innovative insurance solutions aimed at delivering greater financial security and long-term value to customers.

The new product offering is first of its kind to provide customers with early break-even, guaranteed benefits at maturity, a fixed surrender benefit, reversionary bonus in addition to sum assured in case of death, option to avail policy and automatic premium loans. These features ensure that customers not only receive the value they signed up for but also have access to funds in times of need.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Javed Ahmed MD & CEO Jubilee Life Insurance said that this partnership highlights our continued commitment to innovation in financial protection. With UBL as a strong partner, we aim to provide customers with products that safeguard their future while offering long-term financial growth.

Abdul Aleem Qureshi Group Executive Branch Banking UBL said that UBL has always been at the forefront of delivering highest value through its innovative products and solutions.

“This collaboration brings yet another milestone in providing holistic financial well-being to our valued customers. Through this partnership, we underscore our joint resolve to driving financial inclusion and offering unique protection and savings tools that create meaningful impact,” he added.

This strategic collaboration reflects the shared vision of Jubilee Life Insurance and UBL to set a new benchmark for customer-focused financial solutions in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UBL JLI insurance sector Jubilee Life innovative insurance solutions

Comments

200 characters

Jubilee Life, UBL join hands to launch innovative insurance solutions

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories