Jubilee Life, UBL join hands to launch innovative insurance solutions

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited (JLI) and United Bank Limited (UBL) have entered into a strategic partnership to launch innovative insurance solutions aimed at delivering greater financial security and long-term value to customers.

The new product offering is first of its kind to provide customers with early break-even, guaranteed benefits at maturity, a fixed surrender benefit, reversionary bonus in addition to sum assured in case of death, option to avail policy and automatic premium loans. These features ensure that customers not only receive the value they signed up for but also have access to funds in times of need.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Javed Ahmed MD & CEO Jubilee Life Insurance said that this partnership highlights our continued commitment to innovation in financial protection. With UBL as a strong partner, we aim to provide customers with products that safeguard their future while offering long-term financial growth.

Abdul Aleem Qureshi Group Executive Branch Banking UBL said that UBL has always been at the forefront of delivering highest value through its innovative products and solutions.

“This collaboration brings yet another milestone in providing holistic financial well-being to our valued customers. Through this partnership, we underscore our joint resolve to driving financial inclusion and offering unique protection and savings tools that create meaningful impact,” he added.

This strategic collaboration reflects the shared vision of Jubilee Life Insurance and UBL to set a new benchmark for customer-focused financial solutions in Pakistan.

