Gilani for expansion of bilateral trade volume with Australia

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that the current bilateral trade volume of USD 2.5 billion between Australia and Pakistan has considerable room for expansion.

He has also proposed enhanced cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, renewable energy, mineral resources, and information technology.

Gilani shared these views in a meeting with outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, who called on the Senate chief here on Monday.

Gilani said Pakistan is keen to boost its exports, particularly in textiles, surgical instruments, information technology services, and food products, while also calling for the establishment of a joint forum for chambers of commerce and private sector stakeholders from both sides, said an official statement from the Senate Secretariat issued after the meeting.

The chairman of the Senate briefed the Australian diplomat about the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), scheduled to be held this November in Islamabad, the statement added. He extended a formal invitation to the Australian parliamentary leadership to participate in the conference, terming their participation crucial for its success, the statement said.

He lauded the outgoing Australian high commissioner’s services, particularly in strengthening educational and cultural cooperation as well as development programmes, according to the statement. Stressing the need to make parliamentary friendship groups more effective, Gilani highlighted that regular exchange of parliamentary delegations would further enhance mutual understanding and goodwill.

The chairman of the Senate called for deeper collaboration between Australia and Pakistan in the field of defence.

He also appreciated Australia’s development assistance to Pakistan.

Gilani also informed the Australian diplomat about his visit to different areas of South Punjab where devastating floods have left thousands homeless, said the press release.

High Commissioner Hawkins expressed solidarity with Pakistan, and conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives and damages caused by recent floods in Pakistan and assured continued cooperation, said the statement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Australia relations and working together for global and regional peace.

