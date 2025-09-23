BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
Jamshed Dasti gets 7-year jail term in fake degree case

INP Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 07:52am

MULTAN: The District and Sessions Court Multan has handed down seven years jail term for former PTI member National Assembly Jamshed Dasti in fake degree case on Monday. The Election Commission of Pakistan had filed a fake degree case.

Earlier, on July 16, 2025 in a reference filed by the National Assembly Speaker, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti for holding a fake intermediate degree.

The three-member ECP bench was headed by Nisar Ahmad Durrani, with Shah Mohammad Jatoi and former Justice (retd) Ikram Ullah Khan as members.

However, PTI has criticised the election watchdog alleging that it did not de-seat the PML-N president for submitting a fake consent affidavit, claiming that PTI MNA Adil Khan Bazai had joined the PML-N. The party claimed that a genuinely elected public representative and a staunch supporter of Imran Khan had been disqualified unjustly.

A three-member ECP bench declared Dasti’s seat vacant after finding him guilty of submitting a fake degree. The bench ruled that the MNA had committed an offence punishable under the Elec­tion Act, recommending legal action against him.

Jamshed Dasti was elected from NA-175 during the current tenure of the National Assembly. Earlier this year, ECP had sent Jamshed Dasti’s educational credentials to the Karachi education board for verification.

