FESCO launches special campaign for customers

FAISALABAD: On the directions of the government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched a special campaign for its customers under which, in order to provide the best and timely services to the customers, the barcode of their National Identity Card (NIC) is being scanned and the record of the correct mobile number is being collected. The main objective of this initiative by FESCO is to establish a reliable and verifiable customer database by correctly linking all electricity connections with the National Identity Cards (NICs) of their genuine customers. This will strengthen the operational transparency of FESCO, ensure the accuracy of consumer data and ensure the provision of better services.

In this regard, FESCO spokesperson Engineer Muhammad Saeed Raza said that on the instructions of Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Muhammad Aamer, a record based on accurate information and statistics regarding their electricity connections is being collected from FESCO consumers, in which only the barcode of the consumer’s identity card will be scanned and their correct mobile numbers will be registered in FESCO’s records.

He highlighted the main objectives of this campaign and said that this campaign will ensure the correct identity card records of consumers in the FESCO system and the registration of the consumer as a landlord or tenant. In addition, timely and accurate awareness of meter readings to electricity consumers, awareness of feeder closures according to the shutdown schedule, better communication with consumers and timely provision of facilities including uninterrupted supply of electricity and timely redressal of complaints.

He said that this special campaign is the basis of public convenience and modern services. He has appealed to consumers. They should leave their original ID card at home on the day of their bill reading so that the FESCO meter reader does not have difficulty scanning the barcode. After confirming that they are the meter reader, they should provide the required records to FESCO and never give the ID card to any unrelated person. Consumer data will be kept completely safe and confidential. Consumers should fully cooperate with FESCO in this special campaign and take advantage of FESCO’s modern facilities.

