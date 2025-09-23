‘Furniture Living Expo’ held

KARACHI: Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Muhammad Aman Paracha said that events like the Furniture Living Expo promote positive business trends and help highlight the country’s name internationally.

Speaking at the concluding of Pakistan’s two-day Furniture Living Expo at Expo Centre, he said that such platforms give Pakistani products recognition in global markets. He emphasized that FPCCI fully supports all those striving to promote business activities.

He also described the Furniture Living Expo as a quality exhibition, praising the public’s enthusiastic participation as a very encouraging sign.

More than 50 furniture-related companies participated in the exhibition and showcased their products for the public, which were well appreciated by the attendees.

Citizens took great interest in the quality items available at discounted prices and made substantial purchases. The expo remained a major point of attraction for the public.

