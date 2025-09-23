BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-23

Lucky Investments Ltd crosses Rs100bn AUM milestone

Recorder Report Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 07:35am

KARACHI: Lucky Investments Limited has achieved a major industry milestone by crossing PKR 100 billion in Assets Under Management (AUMs) in less than six months since the launch of its first fund in April 2025, making it the fastest-growing asset management company in Pakistan’s history to reach this mark.

The company credited strong institutional and retail investor participation nationwide for its rapid growth. “We are grateful to our valued investors for making this milestone possible,” said Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO of Lucky Investments. “This achievement reflects investors’ confidence in our strong sponsorship, robust governance framework, and professional management team. We remain committed to delivering world-class, Riba-free investment solutions, anchored in service excellence, transparency, and trust.”

Since inception, Lucky Investments has rolled out four Shariah-compliant funds — Lucky Islamic Money Market Fund, Lucky Islamic Income Fund, Lucky Islamic Stock Fund, and Lucky Islamic Fixed Term Fund. The company has also secured a Voluntary Pension Scheme (VPS) license and plans to introduce VPS offerings soon to encourage retail investor participation in retirement savings.

In addition, Lucky Investments is collaborating with provincial and federal governments to develop dedicated pension funds for government employees.

Lucky Investments is a subsidiary of YB Pakistan Limited, representing the YB Group’s strategic foray into the Islamic capital markets. The company is led by industry veteran Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, who has over three decades of experience in Pakistan’s Islamic asset management sector. Renowned Shariah scholar Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem serves as the company’s Shariah Advisor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Assets Under Management Lucky Investments Limited

Comments

200 characters

Lucky Investments Ltd crosses Rs100bn AUM milestone

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Oil little changed as traders assess supply risks

Trump to meet officials from Muslim-majority countries to discuss Gaza

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Read more stories