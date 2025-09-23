Lucky Investments Ltd crosses Rs100bn AUM milestone

KARACHI: Lucky Investments Limited has achieved a major industry milestone by crossing PKR 100 billion in Assets Under Management (AUMs) in less than six months since the launch of its first fund in April 2025, making it the fastest-growing asset management company in Pakistan’s history to reach this mark.

The company credited strong institutional and retail investor participation nationwide for its rapid growth. “We are grateful to our valued investors for making this milestone possible,” said Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO of Lucky Investments. “This achievement reflects investors’ confidence in our strong sponsorship, robust governance framework, and professional management team. We remain committed to delivering world-class, Riba-free investment solutions, anchored in service excellence, transparency, and trust.”

Since inception, Lucky Investments has rolled out four Shariah-compliant funds — Lucky Islamic Money Market Fund, Lucky Islamic Income Fund, Lucky Islamic Stock Fund, and Lucky Islamic Fixed Term Fund. The company has also secured a Voluntary Pension Scheme (VPS) license and plans to introduce VPS offerings soon to encourage retail investor participation in retirement savings.

In addition, Lucky Investments is collaborating with provincial and federal governments to develop dedicated pension funds for government employees.

Lucky Investments is a subsidiary of YB Pakistan Limited, representing the YB Group’s strategic foray into the Islamic capital markets. The company is led by industry veteran Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, who has over three decades of experience in Pakistan’s Islamic asset management sector. Renowned Shariah scholar Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem serves as the company’s Shariah Advisor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025