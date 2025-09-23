BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

IBA Karachi says committed to transparency and rule of law

Press Release Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 07:54am

KARACHI: Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi IBA Karachi confirms receipt of an information request from the FIA Corporate Crime Circle under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. IBA is fully committed to transparency and the rule of law, and we will cooperate constructively with the authorities, as we consistently do.

“We understand that this inquiry is part of a periodic compliance exercise by the authorities and that similar notices have also been issued to other public-sector universities and this is not unusual and aligns with routine oversight practices.”

“IBA’s governance framework is built on strong internal controls and collective decision-making. No single individual has unilateral authority over financial or administrative matters; approvals are documented and taken through committee processes in line with institutional policies.”

“To ensure probity and accountability, IBA’s finances and processes are subject to multiple, recurring layers of review, including pre-audit and internal audit mechanisms, external audits by reputable independent firms (such as BDO and A.F. Ferguson), as well as government and special audits whenever required. The current request is being treated as standard regulatory due diligence, consistent with the many audits and reviews IBA has successfully completed over the past decade and a half.”

“As a public-spirited academic institution, IBA is mindful of its corporate social responsibility and its duty to students, parents, alumni, employers, and the public. Upholding integrity, responsible stewardship of resources, and transparency in our operations are central to that mission.”

“We discourage speculation that could sensationalize the matter or undermine confidence in due process. While the review is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting on specifics; any verified updates will be shared through IBA’s official channels.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IBA IBA Karachi rule of law

Comments

200 characters

IBA Karachi says committed to transparency and rule of law

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Oil little changed as traders assess supply risks

Trump to meet officials from Muslim-majority countries to discuss Gaza

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Read more stories