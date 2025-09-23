PM felicitates KSA leadership, people on National Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan, has extended the warmest felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Saudi brothers and sisters, on the observance of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On this joyous occasion of Saudi Arabia’s National Day, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthening the enduring partnership between the two brotherly nations.

In a message, he said it was a matter of immense joy and pride for him that during his recent historic visit to Riyadh, a very warm reception and heartfelt hospitality were accorded to him and his delegation.

The prime minister expressed his deepest gratitude to the Saudi brothers and sisters, adding the people of Pakistan joined him in thanking King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a visit marked by unmatched affection and memorable moments.