FBR and LUMS sign landmark agreement

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has signed a landmark agreement with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) for the design and delivery of a customized Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Programme for FBR officers. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the professional capacity of Pakistan’s tax administration.

The signing ceremony was held at the FBR Headquarters, Islamabad, and was presided over by Chairman FBR, Mr. Rashid Mahmood Langrial. It was attended by Members of the Board, senior FBR officers, Director Generals of Inland Revenue and Customs Academies, and officers of the Transformation Delivery Unit (TDU). Representing LUMS, Provost Dr Tariq Jadoon and Dean of Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB), Dr Adeel Zafar, were present on the occasion.

In his remarks, Chairman FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, congratulated both FBR and LUMS teams for designing a rigorous and customized diploma programme which shall equip FBR officers with essential skills in modern tax administration, particularly in the domains of digitalization and data analytics.

Earlier, Member (Administration/HR), Mohammad Iqbal, outlined the key deliverables of the programme, which include enhancing FBR officers’ capacity in specialized areas such as advanced accounting, data analytics, digital economy, e-commerce, supply chain management, trade analytics, and international taxation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025