ATC issues arrest warrant for PTI leader Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued an arrest warrant for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in connection with an attack on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who is presiding over the case that also involves PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan, directed the police to arrest Qaiser and present him before the court. The case was registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and includes several other senior PTI leaders as accused.

During the proceedings, the court accepted exemption applications filed on behalf of PTI leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Shibli Faraz, and Asad Umar. Advocate Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan represented Pervaiz Elahi, while Advocates Sardar Muhammad Masroor Khan, Amna Ali, and others appeared on behalf of other PTI leaders.

Other PTI leaders named in the First Information Report (FIR) include Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Nawaz Awan (former PTI member), Murad Saeed, Shibli Faraz, Hassaan Khan Niazi, Omer Ayub Khan, Amjad Khan Niazi, Khurram Nawaz, Jamshed Mughal, Aamir Kiyani, Farrukh Habib, Dr Shehzad Waseem, and Umer Sultan, among others.

The judge noted that the court has not yet received any response from the Ministry of Law regarding a letter on the jail trial of Imran Khan. The hearing was adjourned until October 6.

