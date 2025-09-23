BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-23

Gulf stocks steady as investors digest rate cuts

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

DUBAI: Gulf stock markets were largely steady on Monday after regional central banks lowered interest rates in tandem with the US Federal Reserve, though uncertainty over the Fed’s future policy direction continued to temper sentiment.

Qatar and Egypt markets, however, saw extended losses, driven by profit-taking.

The Fed trimmed its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday in response to softening labour market, but signalled a measured approach to further monetary policy easing, leaving investors in doubt about the pace of future moves.

Subsequently, the central banks of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar each cut rates by 25 basis points.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.6 percent, for the fifth consecutive session, with buying concentrated in information technology and financial shares.

Saudi National Bank jumped more than 1.5 percent, while Saudi Telecom advanced nearly 1 percent.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco added 0.1 percent, marking its seventh straight day of gains.

Dubai’s main share index finished 0.1 percent higher in a quiet session, helped by gains in utilities and real estate.

Emaar Properties advanced 0.7 percent, consolidating two days of gains after the developer scrapped plans to sell any stake in its Indian subsidiary and said it is exploring potential joint ventures with major Indian companies, including Adani Group. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority advanced 1.5 percent. Abu Dhabi’s index also edged up 0.1 percent, extending two sessions of gains, lifted by a 1.7 percent increase in ADNOC Drilling.

Gulf stockmarkets Egypt markets

Comments

200 characters

Gulf stocks steady as investors digest rate cuts

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories