Centre not willing to purchase wheat from farmers: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Sindh still has 1.2 million tons of wheat, but the federal government is unwilling to purchase it from farmers at a fair price.

He stressed that Pakistan is an agricultural country and supporting farmers is the only way to strengthen the economy.

On the flood situation in Punjab, he said the scale of destruction could have been reduced with better planning, but ‘inexperience’’ made the losses worse. By contrast, he said, Sindh managed the situation more effectively under the direct monitoring of the Chief Minister and with establishment of a control room, which helped limit the damage.

Regarding BRT, he said the provincial government, with the support of the World Bank, is working day and night on the Yellow Line BRT project. Work on depots and other construction activities is in full swing, while the bridge named after the late Senator Taj Haider is in the final stages of completion. The government aims to complete this bridge within a week and open it to the public.

He said the Sindh government is committed to providing modern travel facilities to the people of Karachi. This week, “Pink Scooters” will be distributed specifically for women, free of charge, to help them meet their travel needs more comfortably. In addition, a large fleet of double-decker buses and electric buses will also arrive in Karachi in the coming weeks.

Memon added that during President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to China, important meetings were held to discuss establishing manufacturing plants in Sindh for the production of electric and regular buses. According to him, this step will not only improve travel facilities but also create local employment opportunities.

He further said that Chinese investors have shown strong interest in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, where new industries will be established, creating jobs for the youth. President Zardari, during his China visit, particularly stressed the need to set up more industries to boost Pakistan’s economy and to train local manpower in China so they can secure employment opportunities.

In response to a question, Memon said that large projects often face hurdles such as utility transfers. The Red Line project, he noted, also faced similar issues. PTCL and K-Electric have demanded millions of rupees, which delayed progress. He said the government is in constant contact with the institutions to resolve these issues. He directed the secretary to settle the current dispute with K-Electric within 24 hours.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that after the inauguration of the Senator Taj Haider Bridge, Jam Sadiq Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt in a modern style. He explained that the new bridge will feature separate tracks for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists to ensure safe and convenient facilities for citizens.

Regarding the attack on journalist Imtiaz Mir, he said the Sindh government took immediate action, and case is also being registered and suspects are arrested. He expressed his best wishes for the injured journalist and assured that the government will provide full support for his recovery.

