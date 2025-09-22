BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stocks steady as investors digest rate cuts; Qatar, Egypt lag

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 07:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gulf stock markets were largely steady on Monday after regional central banks lowered interest rates in tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve, though uncertainty over the Fed’s future policy direction continued to temper sentiment.

Qatar and Egypt markets, however, saw extended losses, driven by profit-taking.

The Fed trimmed its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday in response to softening labour market, but signalled a measured approach to further monetary policy easing, leaving investors in doubt about the pace of future moves.

Subsequently, the central banks of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar each cut rates by 25 basis points.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.6%, for the fifth consecutive session, with buying concentrated in information technology and financial shares.

Saudi National Bank jumped more than 1.5%, while Saudi Telecom advanced nearly 1%.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco added 0.1%, marking its seventh straight day of gains.

Dubai’s main share index finished 0.1% higher in a quiet session, helped by gains in utilities and real estate.

Emaar Properties advanced 0.7%, consolidating two days of gains after the developer scrapped plans to sell any stake in its Indian subsidiary and said it is exploring potential joint ventures with major Indian companies, including Adani Group. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority advanced 1.5%.

Abu Dhabi’s index also edged up 0.1%, extending two sessions of gains, lifted by a 1.7% increase in ADNOC Drilling .

ADNOC Gas ended flat after rising as much as 1.4%. The company signed a $513 million contract with a subsidiary of China Petroleum Engineering.

Newly listed Orascom Construction surged 4%, extending gains from the previous two sessions.

Separately, U.S. chip giant Nvidia and Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) announced the launch of a joint research lab in the UAE to develop next-generation AI models and robotics platforms.

In contrast to its regional peers, Qatar’s stock index slipped 0.4%, weighed down by broad-based sectoral declines. Industries Qatar fell 1.5%, while Qatar Islamic Bank dropped more than 1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index shed 0.1%, dragged down by a 1% decline in Commercial International Bank .

-------------------------------------------
SAUDI ARABIA	  jumped 0.6% to 10,876
ABU DHABI         added 0.1% to 10,137
DUBAI	          advanced 0.1% to 6,027
QATAR	          shed 0.4% to 11,222
EGYPT	          fell 0.1% to 35,211
BAHRAIN	          climbed 0.3% to 1,943
OMAN	          dropped 0.2% to 5,099
KUWAIT	          increased 0.1% to 9,425

------------------------------------------
Gulf markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Most Gulf stocks Gulf stock indexes

Comments

200 characters

Gulf stocks steady as investors digest rate cuts; Qatar, Egypt lag

Pakistani rupee registers 32nd successive gain against US dollar

Economy: PM Shehbaz directs ministries to expedite actionable investment, trade projects

Pakistan’s power circular debt clocks in at Rs1.66tn

Former MNA Jamshed Dasti sentenced to 17 years in fake degree case

AI to ‘eliminate all major diseases’ within 10 years, help early diagnosis

Gold prices hit fresh all-time high in Pakistan

Pakistan’s JW Group establishes commercial vehicle JV with Robo.ai Inc

FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Read more stories