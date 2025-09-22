After new polio case detects in Sindh, nationwide count rises to 27

A new polio case has been detected in Sindh, growing the nationwide count to 27 this year.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, has confirmed a polio case in Hyderabad district.

Since beginning of 2025, 18 polio cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, the polio eradication laboratory said in a statement.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) for every child under the age of five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all routine immunisations.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication conducted a Sub-National Polio Vaccination Campaign in September 2025 across 88 districts of the country including Hyderabad. The campaign successfully reached about 21 million children under the age of five.

The next nationwide polio vaccination campaign this year will be conducted from October 13 to 19, targeting around 45.4 million children for protection against polio. More than 400,000 dedicated frontline polio workers will go door-to-door to ensure that every child is reached, the NIH said in a handout.

“These campaigns are designed to rapidly strengthen immunity and enhance protection as part of ongoing efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan. Parents and caregivers are strongly urged to ensure their children are vaccinated in every campaign, as vaccination remains the only effective protection against lifelong disability,” it added.

The health institute said polio eradication is a collective responsibility. While dedicated frontline polio workers deliver vaccines, parents and caregivers must ensure their children receive all recommended doses, including routine immunizations, it added.

“Communities, teachers, religious leaders, and especially the media play a vital role by supporting vaccination efforts, countering misinformation, and encouraging others to vaccinate so that every child is protected,” it said.