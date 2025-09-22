BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

After new polio case detects in Sindh, nationwide count rises to 27

  • 18 polio reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven from Sindh this year
BR Web Desk Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 04:33pm
Photo: National Institute of Health/File
Photo: National Institute of Health/File

A new polio case has been detected in Sindh, growing the nationwide count to 27 this year.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, has confirmed a polio case in Hyderabad district.

Since beginning of 2025, 18 polio cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, the polio eradication laboratory said in a statement.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) for every child under the age of five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all routine immunisations.

Two new polio cases from KP push Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 26

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication conducted a Sub-National Polio Vaccination Campaign in September 2025 across 88 districts of the country including Hyderabad. The campaign successfully reached about 21 million children under the age of five.

The next nationwide polio vaccination campaign this year will be conducted from October 13 to 19, targeting around 45.4 million children for protection against polio. More than 400,000 dedicated frontline polio workers will go door-to-door to ensure that every child is reached, the NIH said in a handout.

“These campaigns are designed to rapidly strengthen immunity and enhance protection as part of ongoing efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan. Parents and caregivers are strongly urged to ensure their children are vaccinated in every campaign, as vaccination remains the only effective protection against lifelong disability,” it added.

About 500,000 children missed polio vaccination

The health institute said polio eradication is a collective responsibility. While dedicated frontline polio workers deliver vaccines, parents and caregivers must ensure their children receive all recommended doses, including routine immunizations, it added.

“Communities, teachers, religious leaders, and especially the media play a vital role by supporting vaccination efforts, countering misinformation, and encouraging others to vaccinate so that every child is protected,” it said.

National Institute of Health new polio case nationwide polio count rises polio cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Comments

200 characters

After new polio case detects in Sindh, nationwide count rises to 27

Pakistani rupee registers 32nd successive gain against US dollar

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs393,700 in Pakistan

‘6-0 will haunt India till doomsday,’ says Khawaja Asif as Haris Rauf trolls India

Economy: PM Shehbaz directs ministries to expedite actionable investment, trade projects

Pakistan’s power circular debt clocks in at Rs1.66tn

Pakistan’s JW Group establishes commercial vehicle JV with Robo.ai Inc

FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Repeated non-compliance: PM Shehbaz slams ministries, divisions

Read more stories