BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s JW Group establishes commercial vehicle JV with Robo.ai Inc

BR Web Desk Published 22 Sep, 2025 02:48pm

JW Group, a Pakistani industrial conglomerate, announced to establish a commercial vehicle joint venture (JV) named RoBUS with Robo.ai Inc., a NASDAQ-listed technology company.

According to a statement, the JV will be headquartered in the UAE.

Robo.ai has also appointed River Zhang, a former senior executive at NIO, Ford, and Volvo, as Robo.ai’s Chief Industrial Officer and President of RoBUS.

RoBUS intends to develop customised products for the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, aligned with applicable local regulations and customer requirements.

Under the JV, Robo.ai will contribute capital market support, brand building expertise, and market expansion facilitation in the Middle East and globally. Whereas, JW Group is expected to provide manufacturing capacity through its overseas facilities and extend market reach via its network of more than 400 distributors.

JW Group partners with China’s Jinpeng to help drive electric mobility in Pakistan

“The creation of RoBUS will accelerate the adoption of green and smart commercial vehicles,” said Javed Afridi, Chief Executive Officer of JW Group. “By establishing a shared intelligent manufacturing platform, we look forward to collaborating with Robo.ai to build a highly influential commercial vehicle hub to serve global markets.”

Meanwhile, River Zhang, President of RoBUS, added that the establishment of RoBUS is a key initiative supporting the UAE’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ national vision.

“Following Robo.ai’s recent investment in Arkreen, a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) technology company, our smart vehicles are envisioned not only as carriers of green mobility but also as future-ready assets seamlessly integrated into intelligent economic ecosystems,“ he said.

JW Group is a leading industrial conglomerate in the Middle East and South Asia, with businesses spanning automotive, home appliances, energy, and real estate. Its automotive and electrical manufacturing facilities have established assembly capabilities and a global sales network.

Whereas Robo.ai Inc. is a technology company dedicated to building a global AI-enabled robotics platform. Its mission is to integrate smart mobility, smart cities, and smart assets into a unified artificial intelligence operating system and blockchain-enabled ecosystem, unlocking the future of intelligent living.

uae JW Group JW Group Pakistan Robo.ai Inc River Zhang RoBUS

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s JW Group establishes commercial vehicle JV with Robo.ai Inc

Strong start at equities, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs393,700 in Pakistan

‘6-0 will haunt India till doomsday,’ says Khawaja Asif as Haris Rauf trolls India

Economy: PM Shehbaz directs ministries to expedite actionable investment, trade projects

Pakistan’s power circular debt clocks in at Rs1.66tn

FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Read more stories