Pakistan’s JW Group establishes commercial vehicle JV with Robo.ai Inc

JW Group, a Pakistani industrial conglomerate, announced to establish a commercial vehicle joint venture (JV) named RoBUS with Robo.ai Inc., a NASDAQ-listed technology company.

According to a statement, the JV will be headquartered in the UAE.

Robo.ai has also appointed River Zhang, a former senior executive at NIO, Ford, and Volvo, as Robo.ai’s Chief Industrial Officer and President of RoBUS.

RoBUS intends to develop customised products for the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, aligned with applicable local regulations and customer requirements.

Under the JV, Robo.ai will contribute capital market support, brand building expertise, and market expansion facilitation in the Middle East and globally. Whereas, JW Group is expected to provide manufacturing capacity through its overseas facilities and extend market reach via its network of more than 400 distributors.

“The creation of RoBUS will accelerate the adoption of green and smart commercial vehicles,” said Javed Afridi, Chief Executive Officer of JW Group. “By establishing a shared intelligent manufacturing platform, we look forward to collaborating with Robo.ai to build a highly influential commercial vehicle hub to serve global markets.”

Meanwhile, River Zhang, President of RoBUS, added that the establishment of RoBUS is a key initiative supporting the UAE’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ national vision.

“Following Robo.ai’s recent investment in Arkreen, a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) technology company, our smart vehicles are envisioned not only as carriers of green mobility but also as future-ready assets seamlessly integrated into intelligent economic ecosystems,“ he said.

JW Group is a leading industrial conglomerate in the Middle East and South Asia, with businesses spanning automotive, home appliances, energy, and real estate. Its automotive and electrical manufacturing facilities have established assembly capabilities and a global sales network.

Whereas Robo.ai Inc. is a technology company dedicated to building a global AI-enabled robotics platform. Its mission is to integrate smart mobility, smart cities, and smart assets into a unified artificial intelligence operating system and blockchain-enabled ecosystem, unlocking the future of intelligent living.