Business & Finance

JW Group partners with China’s Jinpeng to help drive electric mobility in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 11:15pm

JW Group Pakistan, an industrial conglomerate, has officially announced a partnership with Jinpeng Group, China’s largest electric tricycle manufacturer and a global leader in light electric vehicles.

The partnership is aimed to help revolutionise Pakistan’s 2/3-wheeler market with new electric vehicle (EV) and gasoline production lines.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s automotive industry with the successful launch of production for both electric and gasoline-powered two- and three-wheelers at JW Group’s facilities in Lahore.

It may be noted that JW SEZ Group operates a joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor International, called MG JW Automobile Pakistan that manufactures MG vehicles in Pakistan.

Muhammad Javed Afridi, CEO of JW Corporation, said, “Our collaboration with Jinpeng Group represents a transformative moment for Pakistan’s manufacturing ecosystem. By combining our established nationwide distribution network and manufacturing facilities with Jinpeng’s technological expertise in electric vehicle production, we are not only addressing immediate market needs but also positioning Pakistan as a future export base for new energy vehicles throughout South Asia and beyond. This partnership directly supports our national industrial development goals while creating meaningful employment opportunities for Pakistanis”.

Meanwhile, Zakir Ali, CEO of Jinpeng Group, said, “Pakistan represents a key growth market in Asia’s evolving electric mobility landscape. Through our partnership with JW Group, we see the opportunity to develop not just vehicle distribution, but a complete ecosystem for clean, electric mobility tailored to Pakistan’s unique requirements. Our initial production launch encompasses both EV and gasoline models to ensure we meet current market needs while building toward an increasingly electric future. Jinpeng’s commitment to technological innovation, evidenced by our more than 400 patents, will help bring world-class mobility solutions to Pakistani consumers”.

