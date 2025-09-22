Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to gender equality at UN meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment, calling for bold and measurable actions to deliver on the pledges made at the Fourth World Conference on Women held in Beijing three decades ago.

Addressing the High-level Meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York on the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Conference, the foreign minister recalled that Pakistan’s vision on women’s empowerment was rooted in the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who proclaimed that no nation could rise to glory without women standing shoulder to shoulder with men.

Highlighting Pakistan’s progress, FM Dar noted that women are serving in leadership positions across politics, judiciary, law enforcement, bureaucracy, and the armed forces.

He recalled that Pakistan was the first Muslim country to elect a female prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, and recently witnessed the election of the first woman chief minister in Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Reserved seats in legislatures at national, provincial, and local levels, he said, are ensuring women’s voices in policymaking.

The foreign minister also pointed to institutional and legal reforms, including the establishment of National and Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women, gender-based violence courts, women police stations, and protective legislation against harassment and discrimination.

PM Shehbaz departs London for UNGA session in New York

He added that social protection programs such as the Benazir Income Support Program and the Prime Minister’s Youth Program are providing women with financial access, poverty relief, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Dar, however, acknowledged that progress remains uneven both globally and nationally. He urged the international community to accelerate implementation of the Beijing+30 Action Agenda by scaling up financing for gender equality through national budgets, international cooperation, and innovative partnerships.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast commitment, the DPM stated that the Beijing Declaration remains the boldest global compact for women’s rights. He called for urgent collective action to ensure that every woman and girl lives free from poverty and violence, and is empowered to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development.

Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting

Separately, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister participated in the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM), held at UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA session.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Commonwealth as a platform for dialogue, consensus-building, and cooperation in addressing overlapping global crises, while welcoming efforts to reorient the organisation to meet emerging challenges.

Dar underlined Pakistan’s leadership on youth empowerment within the Commonwealth and stressed the importance of building climate resilience, promoting digital transformation, and advancing the Connectivity Agenda to strengthen trade and supply chain links across the 56-member family of nations.

Dar arrives in New York

Earlier, DPM Dar reached New York to attend the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly from September 22-26.

On his arrival on Sunday night, FM Dar was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Rizwan Saeed Shiekh and senior officials of the mission.

According to the foreign ministry, the DPM/FM will have a busy programme in New York. Besides accompanying the prim minister to his many engagements, the foreign minister will represent Pakistan in numerous ministerial and high-level meetings and also hold over a dozen bilateral meetings with his counterparts from around the world.

PM Shehbaz, accompanied by DPM Dar, cabinet ministers and senior officials, is set to address the high-level segment of the annual gathering of world leaders, beginning on September 22.

PM Shehbaz to address UNGA, meet Trump with ‘select’ Muslim leaders: FO

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, the premier is expected to call on the international community to address the prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Palestine. He will particularly focus on the crisis in Gaza and urge decisive action to end the suffering of Palestinians.

The prime minister will also present Pakistan’s stance on regional security and global challenges, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia and sustainable development, the FO statement added.

On the sidelines, PM Shehbaz will attend high-level events, including meetings of the UN Security Council, the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and a special session on climate action.

He is also scheduled to join a meeting of select Islamic leaders with US President Donald Trump to discuss regional and international peace and security.

The premier will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and senior UN officials, underscoring Pakistan’s resolve to work with member states in upholding the UN Charter, preventing conflict, fostering peace and promoting prosperity as a current member of the Security Council.

The FO said PM Shehbaz’s participation at the UNGA would “showcase Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism” and its “longstanding contribution to peace and development.”