BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nvidia, Abu Dhabi institute launch joint AI and robotics lab in the UAE

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 10:37am
Nvidia logo is seen on graphic card package in this illustration taken August 19, 2025. File Photo: Reuters
Nvidia logo is seen on graphic card package in this illustration taken August 19, 2025. File Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute and Nvidia have launched a joint research lab in the United Arab Emirates that will focus on developing next-generation AI models and robotics platforms, TII said on Monday.

The joint research hub is the first Nvidia AI Technology Center in the Middle East, TII said in a statement, combining its multidisciplinary research with the U.S. company’s AI models and computing power, which are fuelling a global artificial intelligence boom.

Under the agreement, the institute will be able to use specific edge GPU chips to advance its research on robotics among other areas, said Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII, which is working on humanoids, four-legged robots and robotic arms.

“It will be a chip that we will newly use…It’s called the Thor chip, and it is a chip that enables advanced robotic systems development,” Aaraj said in an interview.

UAE launches Arabic language AI model as Gulf race gathers pace

TII is the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, an Abu Dhabi government entity that is part of the UAE’s efforts to become a global AI player.

The Gulf country, a major oil exporter, has been spending billions of dollars in recent years on its AI push, looking to leverage its strong relations with the United States to secure access to technology.

During a Gulf visit by U.S. President Donald Trump in May, the UAE signed a multi-billion dollar deal to build one of the world’s largest data centre hubs in Abu Dhabi with U.S. technology, including the most advanced Nvidia chips.

However, the deal has not been finalised amid security concerns due to the UAE’s close ties to China, Reuters previously reported citing sources.

TII has worked closely with the U.S. company for some time, Aaraj said, adding that TII has been using Nvidia chips to train its own language models.

Discussions for the joint lab started around a year ago and the hub will host teams from both parties, Aaraj said, with more staff to be hired specifically for the project.

uae Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence robotics lab

Comments

200 characters

Nvidia, Abu Dhabi institute launch joint AI and robotics lab in the UAE

Strong start at equities, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Repeated non-compliance: PM Shehbaz slams ministries, divisions

95% Pakistan builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

Oil inches up as tension flares in Europe, Middle East

Trump’s H-1B visa crackdown upends Indian IT industry’s playbook

Pakistan can’t be considered rivals anymore, says India captain Suryakumar

Read more stories