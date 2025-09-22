BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, gold stocks lift Australian shares higher

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 08:41am

Australian shares rose on Monday, with miners and gold stocks at the helm, while losses in energy shares kept a lid on gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.6% to 8,823.50 points by 0022 GMT. It had closed 0.3% higher on Friday.

Heavyweight miners advanced 2.5%, eyeing their strongest session since late August. Sector majors BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue rose 0.3%, 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

The sub-index tracked iron ore prices, which ended the week higher on Friday, buoyed by strengthening steel demand and pre-holiday restocking in major consumer China.

Banks, healthcare stocks lift Australian shares after job data fuels rate cut bets

Gold stocks gained 5.4% to a lifetime peak on higher bullion prices, with index leaders Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining advancing 4% and 4.1%, respectively.

Technology stocks gained 0.7%, mirroring Wall Street peers’ Friday rally after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite notched a record closing high.

Logistics software maker WiseTech Global rose 0.6% and accounting software firm Xero gained 0.9%.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks fell 0.7%. Woodside Energy lost 1.3%.

An unexpected drop in Australian employment, per data last week, indicated a softening labour market, firming bets for an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) later this year.

Financials rose 0.2%, with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia adding 0.3%. Lower interest rates have been aiding banks in spurring consumer borrowing and spending.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the local inflation data later this week for cues into the RBA’s rate path ahead of next week’s policy meeting.

Among individual stocks, plumbing product supplier Reece soared 18.7% - its steepest intraday percentage gain since February 2024 - after announcing an off-market share buy-back of up to A$250 million ($164.6 million).

The stock was the best performer on the benchmark index.

Further south, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 13,229.47 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Miners, gold stocks lift Australian shares higher

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: CM Punjab

Read more stories