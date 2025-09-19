BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.94%)
BOP 26.18 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.63%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.45%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
DCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
DGKC 247.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.56%)
FCCL 59.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.81%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.74%)
GCIL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.03%)
HUBC 204.51 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (3.45%)
KEL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.13%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.94%)
MLCF 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
NBP 191.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.95%)
PAEL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.92%)
PIBTL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.4%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 190.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.8%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
PTC 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.43%)
SNGP 133.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TREET 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
TRG 79.31 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.32%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,385 Increased By 77.8 (0.48%)
BR30 52,511 Increased By 973.9 (1.89%)
KSE100 158,537 Increased By 583.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 48,403 Increased By 204.3 (0.42%)
Markets

Banks, healthcare stocks lift Australian shares after job data fuels rate cut bets

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.5% to 8,787.40
Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 10:35am

Australian shares rose on Friday, led by heavyweight banks and healthcare firms, as soft domestic labour data raised expectations for another interest rate cut this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.5% to 8,787.40, as of 0052 GMT. The benchmark index, however, was headed for its third consecutive weekly loss, down 0.9% this week.

An unexpected decline in August employment data on Thursday signalled labour market weakness, bolstering the case for an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia later this year.

Most analysts now anticipate the RBA to maintain rates at September’s meeting, with a potential reduction priced for November, with October’s third-quarter inflation data helping shape the central bank’s monetary policy stance.

Rate-sensitive financials advanced 0.4%, with toplender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising 1.1%.However, the subindex is down 1.2% for the week, set for its weakest weekly performance in two months.

Healthcare firms rose 2% and were poised for their best day in nearly two months.

Telix Pharmaceuticals jumped as much as 9.7%,leading gains on the healthcare sub-index and the benchmark index, after brokerage Citi started coverage on the stock with a“Buy“ rating. Biotech heavyweight CSL climbed as much as 2.5%.

Tech stocks rose as much as 2.7% to hit a record high after Wall Street indices notched record-high closes overnight. The sub-index is headed for its second consecutive weekly gain, advancing 1.8% so far.

Index majors Xero and Life360 advanced asmuch as 3.6% and 4.3%, respectively.

Real estate and energy stocks gained 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 13,210.01. Markets are pricing in a 31 basis pointsof rate cuts in October after Thursday’s data showed theeconomy contracted 0.9% in the June quarter, surpassing analysts’ forecast of a 0.3% decline.

