Futures spread narrows by 231 bps

KARACHI: The futures spread at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) narrowed by 231 basis points to 11.03 percent during the outgoing week, reflecting reduced cost of carry for investors and improved rollover sentiment.

Futures trading activity also recorded a robust increase, with average daily traded volume soaring 55.5 percent to 288.02 million shares compared to 185.17 million shares a week earlier. The total traded value in futures rose 10.9 percent week-on-week to Rs12.57 billion, indicating aggressive leveraged positions.

