Rehman College of Dentistry hosts research grant award ceremony

Recorder Report Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:11am

PESHAWAR: Under the umbrella of RMI Education, Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD) organized it’s first-ever Student Research Grant Award Ceremony. The event commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran and the national anthem.

According to the RMI spokesperson, the program was launched in June 2025 under the patronage of Prof. Dr. Ghulam Rasool and the leadership of Program Director Dr. Naseer Ahmed.

Designed around three key modules—Introduction to Research, Medical Statistics, and Poster Presentation—the initiative aims to encourage students to take their first steps into the world of scientific research.

For the first time in RMI Education’s history, every student who submitted a research proposal successfully secured a research grant. In addition, five students will be awarded travel grants, enabling them to represent RCD at national and international forums.

During the ceremony, research grants were distributed among the students by Prof. Dr. Ghulam Rasool and Dr. Naseer Ahmed. Among the participants, Ramin and her team achieved first position, receiving special recognition.

RCD also announced that it will be organizing two research conferences in 2026 to further strengthen the culture of research within the institution.

The ceremony concluded with a group photograph of all participants and dignitaries.

