Targeted operation in Kacha area: Punjab Police Rajanpur recovers six abductees

LAHORE: Punjab Police Rajanpur achieved a major success against Kacha criminals by safely recovering six abducted citizens. Punjab Police Rajanpur conducted a targeted operation in the Kacha area to recover the abductees.

It should be recalled that the dacoits of the Umrani gang had abducted six citizens from Rojhan last week and took them towards Kacha. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately cordoned off the area and launched the operation. With heavy contingents present, the police accessed the hideouts of the dacoits.

During the operation, there was intense exchange of fire between the police and the dacoits. However, as a result of the police’s strong retaliatory action, the dacoits fled. During the operation, the police arrested 7 facilitators and set the hideouts of the dacoits ablaze, while the pursuit of the fleeing dacoits continues.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar congratulated Rajanpur Police on the safe recovery of the abductees and said that Punjab Police is active every moment for the protection of citizens’ lives and properties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025