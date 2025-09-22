BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-22

PPWSMA urges FBR to implement FTO’s recommendations

Recorder Report Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Polypropylene Woven Sack Manufacturers Association (PPWSMA) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to strengthen tax collection by implementing the recommendations of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).

In a letter to FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial, PPWSMA Chairman Iskandar Khan cited the FTO’s order aimed at broadening the tax base and curbing evasion.

The Association noted that the polypropylene industry manufactures woven sacks for industrial and commercial packaging from imported industry-specific polypropylene granules.

However, commercial importers enjoy tax concessions on importing this raw material, which they mostly supply to unregistered polypropylene factories. This practice allegedly promotes tax evasion through “flying invoices” — enabling underpayment of sales tax on one hand, while also allowing untaxed production of sacks supplied to industrial and commercial users.

Appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, FBR Member Hamid Ateeq Sarwar testified that more than Rs873 billion worth of fake and flying invoices were unearthed last year, in addition to Rs1.37 trillion the previous year — taking the total to Rs2.25 trillion in just two years.

The Association argued that mandatory QR-code printing on polypropylene sacks, linked to the FBR portal for real-time data, would help document unregistered factories and their end users.

For his part, FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial acknowledged that Pakistan faces sales tax fraud exceeding Rs700 billion annually — far higher than other countries. He noted that although improvements in the system have been made, complete elimination of sales tax fraud remains unlikely.

In light of FTO recommendations and ongoing tax challenges, PPWSMA proposed two measures: (i) ban on commercial imports of polypropylene raw material — only manufacturers registered under the Sales Tax Act, 1990 should be allowed to import; and (ii) mandatory QR-code printing — all polypropylene sacks in the specified goods list under Sub-Rule 150ZF of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 should carry QR codes to document unregistered factories and industrial/ commercial consumers that facilitate tax evasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR FTO tax evasion PPWSMA tax collections tax base Iskandar Khan

Comments

200 characters

PPWSMA urges FBR to implement FTO’s recommendations

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: CM Punjab

Read more stories