BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-22

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

Recorder Report Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed dissatisfaction over the delays in the upgradation and beautification works of the Islamabad-Murree Expressway.

The federal minister directed the officers of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite the completion of the ongoing development works, emphasizing that green belts should be fully developed, more trees planted, and aesthetically pleasing landscaping must be ensured along the Murree Expressway.

Highlighting that the work was started five months back, Aleem Khan stressed that it must now be brought to completion as early as possible. A final deadline has been issued to NHA officials, and no further extension will be granted in this regard.

PM for transformation of Karachi-Chaman highway into world-class expressway

During a detailed inspection visit, the minister reviewed the progress at various points along the Islamabad-Murree Expressway. He issued specific instructions to complete the remaining work, including the green belts. He said all pending issues should be resolved at the earliest. He emphasized that the quality of work should be of high standards and sustainable.

He stated that once the project is completed, the Prime Minister will be invited to formally inaugurate the Expressway. He also inspected Rest Areas and directed the construction of additional washroom facilities on NHA land to better accommodate the influx of tourists visiting Murree.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Abdul Aleem Khan National Highway Authority NHA Minister for Communications Expressway upgradation NHA officials

Comments

200 characters

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: minister

Read more stories