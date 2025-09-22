Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed dissatisfaction over the delays in the upgradation and beautification works of the Islamabad-Murree Expressway.

The federal minister directed the officers of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite the completion of the ongoing development works, emphasizing that green belts should be fully developed, more trees planted, and aesthetically pleasing landscaping must be ensured along the Murree Expressway.

Highlighting that the work was started five months back, Aleem Khan stressed that it must now be brought to completion as early as possible. A final deadline has been issued to NHA officials, and no further extension will be granted in this regard.

During a detailed inspection visit, the minister reviewed the progress at various points along the Islamabad-Murree Expressway. He issued specific instructions to complete the remaining work, including the green belts. He said all pending issues should be resolved at the earliest. He emphasized that the quality of work should be of high standards and sustainable.

He stated that once the project is completed, the Prime Minister will be invited to formally inaugurate the Expressway. He also inspected Rest Areas and directed the construction of additional washroom facilities on NHA land to better accommodate the influx of tourists visiting Murree.

