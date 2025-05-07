AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-07

PM for transformation of Karachi-Chaman highway into world-class expressway

APP Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to convert Karachi-Chaman National Highway (N-25), a critical transport corridor into a high-quality expressway comparable in standards to Pakistan's motorways.

The prime minister chaired a high-level review meeting at the Prime Minister’s House to assess the progress on the construction and upgradation of the 790-kilometer-long Karachi-Chaman National Highway (N-25), a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The prime minister emphasized that the project was a cornerstone for the socio-economic development of Balochistan.

“The upgradation of the Karachi-Chaman highway is not just a road project—it’s a strategic lifeline for Balochistan’s prosperity,” he stated.

PM Shehbaz mentioned that instead of passing on the recent reduction in petroleum product prices to the general public, the government has redirected those savings to fund the expressway project. “All provinces supported this move, symbolizing national unity and a shared commitment to Balochistan's uplift,” he added.

The prime minister said once completed, the travel time between Karachi and Chaman—currently about 18 hours—would be reduced to just 6 to 8 hours. "This will boost trade, transport, and public convenience along the route." he added.

During the meeting, strict instructions were issued to ensure top-tier construction standards and timely completion within two years. The PM also directed that environmental safeguards be incorporated during construction and that third-party validation be conducted post-completion.

To ease local traffic and enhance accessibility, bypasses will be constructed around all major cities along the route. Additionally, the prime minister asked the Chief Minister of Balochistan to ensure coordination with relevant departments for timely land acquisition.

The meeting was briefed that the expressway will be a four-lane, dual carriageway. Delays in the project had previously been caused by funding shortages, which have now been addressed through the government’s new budgetary approach. Construction on the Khuzdar-Mastung section has already commenced, and planning is underway for five segments between Karachi and Khuzdar.

Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti thanked the prime minister for his dedicated focus on Balochistan’s development.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and other senior officials. Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti joined via video link.

motorways PM Shehbaz Sharif N 25 Highway Karachi Chaman highway

Comments

200 characters

PM for transformation of Karachi-Chaman highway into world-class expressway

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories