BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-22

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Recorder Report Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 06:25am

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched initiative to impart market-driven digital skills to 27,450 youth across the province and award scholarships to 2,888 graduates for global certification.

The program also includes career counselling and mentorship for participants. In the first phase, over 6,000 applications were received, out of which 1,268 students were transparently selected on merit for the inaugural batch.

Training partners have been selected through a competitive process to deliver instruction in 24 digital domains, including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Computer Networking, Graphic Designing, Game Development, and Social Media Marketing, among others. A strong monitoring and evaluation framework have been set up to ensure quality and accountability.

KP to spend Rs18bn on youth’s digital skill development: SACM

The program aims to produce a skilled workforce capable of finding employment in both local industries and the global freelance market. The formal launch ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar where Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the program.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Science, Technology and IT Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, Secretary STIT Amjad Ali Khan, Managing Director IT Board Dr. Aqif, other departmental officials, and selected students for the training program were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Gandapur congratulated the IT Board team on launching what he called an important flagship initiative and extended his best wishes to the selected graduates. He said that this program is not just about digital skills—it is about financial independence and laying the foundation for a brighter future for our youth. With global demand for digital expertise rising, our young people can tap into countless opportunities, including self-employment. He added that the provincial government is working to digitize public services to strengthen systems and ensure transparency. Currently, 29 public services have been fully digitized, and all government services will soon follow.

The Chief Minister emphasized that youth are the hope and future of the nation: “We will continue to provide them with opportunities so they can build their future and contribute to national development. Success comes through hard work, perseverance, and staying true to one’s goals. Your achievements are not just personal victories but a source of pride for your families and the entire nation.”

The Chief Minister urged young people to uphold Islamic values, remain focused on their goals, adopt a positive mindset, and foster a spirit of healthy competition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Students IT sector AI youth scholarships KP Government digital skills skilled workforce local industries global freelance market

Comments

200 characters

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: minister

Read more stories