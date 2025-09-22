KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched initiative to impart market-driven digital skills to 27,450 youth across the province and award scholarships to 2,888 graduates for global certification.

The program also includes career counselling and mentorship for participants. In the first phase, over 6,000 applications were received, out of which 1,268 students were transparently selected on merit for the inaugural batch.

Training partners have been selected through a competitive process to deliver instruction in 24 digital domains, including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Computer Networking, Graphic Designing, Game Development, and Social Media Marketing, among others. A strong monitoring and evaluation framework have been set up to ensure quality and accountability.

KP to spend Rs18bn on youth’s digital skill development: SACM

The program aims to produce a skilled workforce capable of finding employment in both local industries and the global freelance market. The formal launch ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar where Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the program.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Science, Technology and IT Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, Secretary STIT Amjad Ali Khan, Managing Director IT Board Dr. Aqif, other departmental officials, and selected students for the training program were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Gandapur congratulated the IT Board team on launching what he called an important flagship initiative and extended his best wishes to the selected graduates. He said that this program is not just about digital skills—it is about financial independence and laying the foundation for a brighter future for our youth. With global demand for digital expertise rising, our young people can tap into countless opportunities, including self-employment. He added that the provincial government is working to digitize public services to strengthen systems and ensure transparency. Currently, 29 public services have been fully digitized, and all government services will soon follow.

The Chief Minister emphasized that youth are the hope and future of the nation: “We will continue to provide them with opportunities so they can build their future and contribute to national development. Success comes through hard work, perseverance, and staying true to one’s goals. Your achievements are not just personal victories but a source of pride for your families and the entire nation.”

The Chief Minister urged young people to uphold Islamic values, remain focused on their goals, adopt a positive mindset, and foster a spirit of healthy competition.

