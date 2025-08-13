KP to spend Rs18bn on youth’s digital skill development: SACM

ISLAMABAD: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be spending Rs18 billion in 2025-26 on the provision and promotion of science and information technology in the province aiming to empower youth with digital skills.

This was stated by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science, Technology, and Information Technology (SACM), Dr Shafqat Ayaz, while addressing the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit Seventh Edition as the chief guest.

He said that Haripur Digital City project will soon be completedcosting Rs8 billion. The initiative is expected to be fully operational by 2026, generating over 4,000 high-tech jobs with an export potential of $25-$50 million per year, nurturing startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the IT sector.

Highlighting the key features of revolutionary initiative “Digital Skills, Dignified Livelihood, Skills, Certification, and Employment”, Ayaz said that 27,450 youth will receive completely free digital skills training, whereas, 2,888 scholarships will be awarded for international standard certifications to the students of the province. Practical training will be provided by industry experts and freelancing and career support will be offered after completion of training. He added that full access to a modern Learning Management System (LMS) will enable remote learning.

He said that the provincial government was fully committed in equipping youth with modern technology, IT expertise, and new skills to enable them to excel at both national and international levels.

Dr Ayaz said that several Citizen Facilitation Centres, Digital Connect projects, and IT Parks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are providing the province’s youth with unprecedented opportunities for employment, technical training, and entrepreneurship.

