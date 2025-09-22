Int’l Day of Peace marked: Need of humanity is to maintain peace: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Day of Peace highlighted that the most sacred duty and need of humanity is to maintain peace. She said, “Salute to those who sacrificed their lives for peace.”

She added that peace is not just a name of ending war, it is another name for living with justice, love and respect.

The chief minister said that peace is the power that makes a person human, and is the first step towards development. She added that peace spreads light even in the darkness of hatred. She underscored that Pakistan is the champion of peace and has made immense sacrifices for peace.

