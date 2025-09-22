BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-22

PC Hospitality partners with Q-Links Property Management

Press Release Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:26am

LAHORE: Pearl-Continental Hospitality, the hospitality division of Hashoo Group, has signed a management agreement with Q-Links Property Management (Pvt.) Ltd, to operate Hotel One Orchard Mall in Bahria Orchard on Main Raiwind Road, Lahore.

The signing ceremony took place at Shalimar, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Lahore, and was attended by senior executives of Pearl Continental Hospitality, Hashoo Group, and Q-Links, as well as notable personalities from the city.

Strategically set within Orchard Mall, one of Bahria Orchard’s key destinations, the new Hotel One location strengthens the brand’s presence in Lahore and brings dependable, value-led stays to a high-growth corridor. Hotel One stands for comfort, reliability, and great value, supported by Pearl-Continental Hospitality’s proven operating standards and service culture tailored for today’s travelers.

The upcoming property will feature 50 well-appointed guest rooms, a restaurant serving local and international cuisine, and a meeting hall for corporate and social gatherings. Guests will also enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi, 24-hour front desk support, flexible check-in and check-out options, a fitness centre, and ample parking facilities for a seamless experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Anjum Wattoo, Director Operations, Q-Links Property Management (Pvt.) Ltd., said: “Through this management agreement, we are delighted to partner with Hashoo Group’s Hotel One brand to bring a trusted hospitality experience to one of Lahore’s most dynamic commercial hubs. Guests can look forward to a property that blends comfort, convenience, and quality service at affordable rates.”

Bastien Blanc, Chief Executive Officer, Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, added: “This agreement for Hotel One Orchard Mall reinforces our commitment to making quality hospitality more accessible across Pakistan. By partnering with Q-Links, we are growing in high-potential urban locations while upholding the values that define both Hotel One and Pearl-Continental Hospitality.”

