CM launches ‘innovative’ waste disposal plan

Recorder Report Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:33am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has introduced an innovative plan for waste disposal in Punjab, as she directed the authorities concerned to use colored dustbins for collection of waste in the province.

In the first phase, she directed to implement “Smart Waste Management Process” in government and private educational institutions across Punjab, under which five-colored dustbins would be placed in government and private educational institutions.

Senior Minister for Environment and Climate Change Marriyum Aurangzeb will supervise the project. Targets have been assigned to Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique; whereas deadlines had been set for installing colored dustbins in all schools by September 30.

The chief minister said that inspection would begin from October 1, and fines would be imposed for not having colored dustbins.

She added that different types of garbage would be collected in different colored garbage bins, Environmental Protection Agency has issued an official notification for the purpose.

She noted that paper and garbage will be collected in yellow bins; bottles, glass pieces and waste materials used in laboratories would be put in green bins; fruit peels, wasted food, leaves and rotten vegetables would be thrown in purple (gray) bins; red garbage bins would be used for iron and other metal waste; and orange bins would be used to collect plastic waste, and essential items would be used to make the waste reusable.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the aim of this innovative method is to reduce the amount of waste and promote environmentally friendly behaviors.

She added that educational institutions can also contact Punjab Management Helpline (1139) to collect waste, while the Local Government and Community Development Department will play its role in managing the colored waste. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will ensure implementation of this method in educational institutions, its teams will also inspect the educational institutions.

