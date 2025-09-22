BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
SSUET organises spiritually enriching Mehfil-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association and Aligarh Institute of Technology organized a spiritually enriching Mehfil-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWS).

The event reflected on the Prophet’s (SAWS) life, teachings, and his enduring message of peace, compassion, justice, and unity for all mankind.

The involvement and support of social activist and well-known businessman Haji Rafiq Pardesi significantly enhanced the program.

Renowned religious scholar Allama Mufti Muhammad Yasir Barakati underscored the significance of tauheed and the commendable character of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWS). He stated that to align with Allah’s will, one must follow the holy prophet (SAWS), reiterating that Allah Himself expresses that the pathway to His love lies through adherence to His beloved prophet (SAWS). He emphasized that Islam is a universal religion that offers a framework for both spiritual and social freedom. The Prophet (SAWS) devoted his entire life to combating injustice, unwavering in the face of oppression, and passionately advocating for the rights of the marginalized, including the poor and orphans.

On this soul-stirring occasion, Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan addressed the audience by drawing attention to the foundational doctrines of Islam laid down by the Prophet Muhammad (SAWS). He emphasized the Prophet’s role as “Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen” (Mercy to all worlds), underscoring his devotion to promoting humanity, equality, and the worship of one true God. The Chancellor reiterated that the Prophet’s life is a living example of righteousness, moral integrity, and dedication to social justice.

