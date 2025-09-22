Russian rouble flat vs dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble traded flat against the US dollar amid uncertainty over the size of this year’s budget deficit, new EU sanctions and pressure by the US on Europe to stop buying Russian oil.

As of 0830 GMT, the rouble traded at 83.20 to the dollar, little changed from the previous session, according to LSEG data based on over-the-counter quotes. The rouble weakened by 1.1 percent to 11.69 against the yuan on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

“The market mood is restrained. Among the positive news are a drive to reduce dependence on oil and plans for a balanced budget. Rumours of a possible VAT increase and geopolitical uncertainty are worrying investors,” Alfa Bank’s analysts said.