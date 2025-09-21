BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan to opt for pace firepower in crucial India clash

BR Web Desk Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 04:17pm

Pakistan’s likely playing XI for today’s crucial match against India in the Asia Cup Super Four stage has been revealed.

According to media reports, Pakistan is likely to bench two key players who featured in the group-stage loss to India by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium six days ago are likely to be dropped from the lineup.

Khushdil Shah, who replaced Faheem Ashraf in the UAE match, is also unlikely to make the cut for the high-voltage Super Four match.

As per media reports, aggressive middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz and left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem are expected to miss out on selection for the playing XI.

India and Pakistan meet again at Asia Cup after handshake row

Pace to unsettle Indian batters Head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha have reportedly devised a strategy to counter India’s batting strength with pace bowling rather than spin.

As per reports, the pace attack will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed will be supported by Mohammad Nawaz and Saim Ayub in the spin department.

Saim Ayub to bat in middle order Fakhar Zaman is set to open the innings alongside Sahibzada Farhan, while Saim Ayub, who has struggled with form, may be pushed down to bat at number four or five.

The national team is expected to take the field with two fast bowlers and two specialist spinners in their attack.

As per sources, the probable XI for today’s match against India could be: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

Earlier, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held an extensive meeting with the national team at their hotel to strategize, while both sides also participated in practice sessions at the ICC Academy.

He also met separately with the players ahead of the high-pressure fixture.

Speaking to the media, Chairman Naqvi said, “I visited the team purely to encourage the players. It was a very positive and constructive meeting with both the players and the management.”

Pakistan cricket cricket news Asia Cup T20 Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025

Comments

200 characters

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan to opt for pace firepower in crucial India clash

PM Shehbaz to address UNGA, meet Trump with ‘select’ Muslim leaders: FO

Tax exemptions, revenue loss, tax expenditure: FBR uses data of more than 80 entities for calculation

Thar coal transportation by PR: Lucky warns of systemic risks to energy supply chain

MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

President Pakistan Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone in China

Civil N-energy: IAEA DG recognises Pakistan’s steady progress

India and Pakistan meet again at Asia Cup after handshake row

Vietnamese envoy talks of PTA’s prospects

CM Maryam launches Green Tractor Programme Phase-II

Read more stories