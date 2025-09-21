Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan to opt for pace firepower in crucial India clash

Pakistan’s likely playing XI for today’s crucial match against India in the Asia Cup Super Four stage has been revealed.

According to media reports, Pakistan is likely to bench two key players who featured in the group-stage loss to India by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium six days ago are likely to be dropped from the lineup.

Khushdil Shah, who replaced Faheem Ashraf in the UAE match, is also unlikely to make the cut for the high-voltage Super Four match.

As per media reports, aggressive middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz and left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem are expected to miss out on selection for the playing XI.

India and Pakistan meet again at Asia Cup after handshake row

Pace to unsettle Indian batters Head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha have reportedly devised a strategy to counter India’s batting strength with pace bowling rather than spin.

As per reports, the pace attack will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed will be supported by Mohammad Nawaz and Saim Ayub in the spin department.

Saim Ayub to bat in middle order Fakhar Zaman is set to open the innings alongside Sahibzada Farhan, while Saim Ayub, who has struggled with form, may be pushed down to bat at number four or five.

The national team is expected to take the field with two fast bowlers and two specialist spinners in their attack.

As per sources, the probable XI for today’s match against India could be: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

Earlier, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held an extensive meeting with the national team at their hotel to strategize, while both sides also participated in practice sessions at the ICC Academy.

He also met separately with the players ahead of the high-pressure fixture.

Speaking to the media, Chairman Naqvi said, “I visited the team purely to encourage the players. It was a very positive and constructive meeting with both the players and the management.”