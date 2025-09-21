BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK deputy PM says a decision to recognise Palestine would not create a state overnight

  • Starmer said in July that Britain would recognise Palestine unless Israel reached a ceasefire with Hamas
Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2025 01:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s deputy prime minister said on Sunday that recognising a Palestinian state would not bring one into existence “overnight”, stressing that recognition must be part of a broader peace process.

“Any step to recognise it is because we wish to keep alive the prospects of a two-state solution,” David Lammy told Sky News, adding that Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be making a decision on recognising a Palestinian state later on Sunday.

Starmer said in July that Britain would recognise Palestine unless Israel reached a ceasefire with Hamas, let more aid into Gaza, made clear there would be no annexation of the occupied West Bank, and committed to a peace process delivering a “two-state solution” - a Palestinian state co-existing alongside Israel.

“Since that announcement in July, in fact, with the attack on Qatar, a ceasefire at this point lays in tatters, and the prospects are bleak,” Lammy said, adding that Israel had also moved forward with a settlement plan.

Hamas UK Deputy PM Palestinian state Hamas group Israel Hamas war David Lammy British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Comments

200 characters

UK deputy PM says a decision to recognise Palestine would not create a state overnight

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at UNGA with Kashmir and Gaza in spotlight

Tax exemptions, revenue loss, tax expenditure: FBR uses data of more than 80 entities for calculation

Thar coal transportation by PR: Lucky warns of systemic risks to energy supply chain

MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

President Pakistan Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone in China

Civil N-energy: IAEA DG recognises Pakistan’s steady progress

Vietnamese envoy talks of PTA’s prospects

CM Maryam launches Green Tractor Programme Phase-II

Punjab govt, Hong Kong TDC sign cooperation agreement

Flaw dubbed as ‘SessionReaper’: Critical vulnerability in Adobe Commerce & Magento identified

Read more stories