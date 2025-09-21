UK deputy PM says a decision to recognise Palestine would not create a state overnight

LONDON: Britain’s deputy prime minister said on Sunday that recognising a Palestinian state would not bring one into existence “overnight”, stressing that recognition must be part of a broader peace process.

“Any step to recognise it is because we wish to keep alive the prospects of a two-state solution,” David Lammy told Sky News, adding that Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be making a decision on recognising a Palestinian state later on Sunday.

Starmer said in July that Britain would recognise Palestine unless Israel reached a ceasefire with Hamas, let more aid into Gaza, made clear there would be no annexation of the occupied West Bank, and committed to a peace process delivering a “two-state solution” - a Palestinian state co-existing alongside Israel.

“Since that announcement in July, in fact, with the attack on Qatar, a ceasefire at this point lays in tatters, and the prospects are bleak,” Lammy said, adding that Israel had also moved forward with a settlement plan.