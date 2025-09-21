BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Punjab govt, Hong Kong TDC sign cooperation agreement

APP Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Punjab Department of Industries and Commerce and Hong Kong Trade Development Council have signed a cooperation agreement to promote investment in Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Hong Kong Country Head Wahab Tariq Butt signed the agreement here at PSIC House on Saturday.

Under the agreement, both sides will facilitate investment promotion in Punjab, exchange trade delegations, organize business seminars, and strengthen relations among investors from Hong Kong, China, and other regions. Wahab Tariq Butt has been appointed as coordinator for enhancing regional investment ties.

Pakistan, Hong Kong sign MoC to strengthen legal cooperation

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that accelerating industrialization in Punjab and attracting new investment is his mission. Punjab offers a highly conducive environment for investment, which has made it the first choice of investment for both domestic and foreign investors.

Many international companies are rapidly establishing industrial units in Punjab. Foreign investments is not only creating employment opportunities but also transferring advanced technologies to the province, he added.

