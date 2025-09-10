BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Hong Kong sign MoC to strengthen legal cooperation

BR Web Desk Published 10 Sep, 2025 02:48pm

Pakistan and Hong Kong signed on Wednesday a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to boost legal cooperation.

The MoC was signed on the sidelines of the 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong by Federal Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar and Secretary for Justice of Hong Kong Paul T.K.

The two sides will enhance cooperation in legal affairs, capacity-building, promotion of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR), and collaborate in emerging areas such as digital governance and regulation of virtual assets.

Addressing the Summit, Akbar said the MoC reflects Pakistan’s commitment to modernizing its legal sector and strengthening cross-border partnerships.

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

“The cooperation framework will not only facilitate knowledge exchange and institutional reforms but also deepen legal and regulatory innovation under the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

The signing marks a new phase of collaboration between Pakistan and Hong Kong in the field of justice and legal reform, with both sides agreeing to pursue joint initiatives and capacity-building programs to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving global legal landscape.

