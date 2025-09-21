BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-21

SuperNova praised for setting benchmark for quality education

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, National Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism and CEO of the Centaurus Group, praised SuperNova for setting a benchmark for quality education and innovation that uplifts the entire nation.

SuperNova School hosted its High Achievers Ceremony 2025 on Saturday at a local hotel to celebrate an unprecedented year of academic excellence and holistic achievement. The event honoured 900 outstanding students with a remarkable 1,150 medals and shields, recognizing their exceptional performance in the June 2025 Cambridge examinations.

The ceremony was graced by eminent national figures including Zohair Majeed, Director Faisal Town, commended the students and faculty for “a culture of excellence that speaks to Pakistan’s bright future.”

In his keynote, Navid Sultan, Board Member of SuperNova School, highlighted the school’s phenomenal June 2025 Cambridge Examination results: - Phenomenal 236 straight A’s - Incredible 2,090 A’s & A’s - Remarkable 3,090 A’s, A’s & B’s.

These numbers are not just statistics,” Sultan said. “They are proof of what happens when talent meets opportunity, when determination is guided by inspired teaching.

SuperNova’s phenomenal rise since its founding in 2013, it is second largest Cambridge International School in North Pakistan (out of 300 schools), eighth largest in Pakistan (out of 900 schools), ranked among the Top 20 Cambridge schools worldwide, a network of over 10,000 schools across 160 countries.

He noted that “SuperNova is now the most renowned school for academic excellence — a fact reflected in the sheer number of medals and shields awarded today and in 85 Cambridge distinctions over the past nine years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Education Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan Cambridge exams SuperNova School

Comments

200 characters

SuperNova praised for setting benchmark for quality education

Tax exemptions, revenue loss, tax expenditure: FBR uses data of more than 80 entities for calculation

Thar coal transportation by PR: Lucky warns of systemic risks to energy supply chain

MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone

Civil N-energy: IAEA DG recognises Pakistan’s steady progress

Vietnamese envoy talks of PTA’s prospects

CM Maryam launches Green Tractor Programme Phase-II

Punjab govt, Hong Kong TDC sign cooperation agreement

Flaw dubbed as ‘SessionReaper’: Critical vulnerability in Adobe Commerce & Magento identified

Innovative, modern technology must for economic uplift: Ahsan

Read more stories