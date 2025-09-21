SuperNova praised for setting benchmark for quality education

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, National Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism and CEO of the Centaurus Group, praised SuperNova for setting a benchmark for quality education and innovation that uplifts the entire nation.

SuperNova School hosted its High Achievers Ceremony 2025 on Saturday at a local hotel to celebrate an unprecedented year of academic excellence and holistic achievement. The event honoured 900 outstanding students with a remarkable 1,150 medals and shields, recognizing their exceptional performance in the June 2025 Cambridge examinations.

The ceremony was graced by eminent national figures including Zohair Majeed, Director Faisal Town, commended the students and faculty for “a culture of excellence that speaks to Pakistan’s bright future.”

In his keynote, Navid Sultan, Board Member of SuperNova School, highlighted the school’s phenomenal June 2025 Cambridge Examination results: - Phenomenal 236 straight A’s - Incredible 2,090 A’s & A’s - Remarkable 3,090 A’s, A’s & B’s.

These numbers are not just statistics,” Sultan said. “They are proof of what happens when talent meets opportunity, when determination is guided by inspired teaching.

SuperNova’s phenomenal rise since its founding in 2013, it is second largest Cambridge International School in North Pakistan (out of 300 schools), eighth largest in Pakistan (out of 900 schools), ranked among the Top 20 Cambridge schools worldwide, a network of over 10,000 schools across 160 countries.

He noted that “SuperNova is now the most renowned school for academic excellence — a fact reflected in the sheer number of medals and shields awarded today and in 85 Cambridge distinctions over the past nine years.

