ICAP holds ‘Book Forum’

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) successfully organised a dignified and memorable Book Forum at ICAP House, cantered on the newly launched book ‘The Paradox of Maya: How to Balance Ambition and Integrity’ by renowned finance leader, author, and columnist from the United Arab Emirates, Asma Jan Mohammed.

Asma Jan Mohammed graced the occasion as the guest of honour. Her literary contribution is regarded as a unique work that highlights the deep contradictions of leadership, ethics, and decision-making.

The opening session of the ceremony was attended by ICAP leaders and distinguished guests.

In her keynote address, Asma Jan Mohammed shed light on the challenges of future decision-making, the lack of strong leadership, and the moral decline in society. While sharing her thoughts, she remarked, “This is the time to focus not only on corporate culture but also on business ethics.

