Punjab to introduce sewer pipe lining technology for first time

Recorder Report Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 06:04am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has stated that the Punjab Development Programme (PDP) will introduce new standards in the province. Under this initiative, the lining pipe technology for sewage will be introduced in Pakistan for the first time.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting held on Saturday, during which manufacturers of modern lining pipes provided a briefing. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Secretary Local Government Board Rizwan Naseer, and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi also attended.

While addressing the participants, the Minister said that like the Suthra Punjab Programme, a new local industry will be developed with the PDP. “Uninterrupted supply of lining pipes should be ensured throughout Punjab during the work on the project,” he directed. He asked the manufacturers to consider installing at least one plant in each division.

“Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered the completion of municipal schemes in 200 cities. In the first phase, underground water tanks will be built for sewerage systems and storm water storage in 52 cities,” he added. According to him, under the PDP, an eco-friendly bypass system of drains will be constructed in every city. The dirt streets will be paved, and bad roads will be repaired, while street lights will also be installed, and parks will be built.

The Minister, while seeking on-ground plans from the manufacturers, made it clear that the preparation of RCC pipes will be supervised by representatives of NESPAK. “There will be no compromise on transparency and quality of material in any scheme,” he warned, and directed that small diameter pipes should not be used anywhere. “The PDP has made schemes keeping in mind the needs of cities till 2050,” he added.

