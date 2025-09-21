CEO CBD Punjab reviews progress of NSIT City

LAHORE: Imran Amin CEO of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as (CBD Punjab), chaired a comprehensive progress review meeting at CBD NSIT City, Pakistan’s premier and largest IT city. The session was aimed at assessing the pace of development and reviewing key milestones of the mega project.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director Technical, Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management, Asif Iqbal, Director Architecture & Planning, Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Construction, Asif Babar, Director Engineering, Omar Hayat, Project Manager NSIT City, Yasir Saifullah, Deputy Director Project Management, Talha Zafar, Deputy Director Infrastructure, Usman Latif, Deputy Director Architecture, Farhan Ikram, Deputy Director Urban Planning, Nasir Maqbool, along with officials from NESPAK and representatives of the contractor.

During the meeting, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin was briefed on the overall progress of NSIT City’s infrastructure. The water-bound and sub-base work on the 4.3-kilometer-long and 250-foot-wide main circular road is near completion, with asphalt work scheduled to commence by the end of this month. Additionally, the main drain system has achieved 85% completion, a critical development in ensuring sustainable infrastructure for the city.

The technical team also briefed the CEO CBD Punjab, on the traffic and transport master plan for NSIT City. Upon full development, the plan will accommodate more than 2,000 vehicles, ensuring smooth mobility and convenience for businesses, startups, and visitors within the IT city.

Following the meeting, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin inspected various on-ground works during a site visit.

He appreciated the dedication of the project teams and emphasized timely completion of all milestones, reaffirming CBD Punjab’s commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure for Pakistan’s IT sector.

While addressing the meeting, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, “NSIT City is not just a project it is the future of Pakistan’s digital economy. We are creating an ecosystem that will provide cutting-edge infrastructure for IT companies, startups, and entrepreneurs, ensuring opportunities for innovation, investment, and employment. The pace of development is encouraging, and I am confident that NSIT City will soon emerge as a global hub for technology and business.”

