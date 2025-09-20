Police nab two suspects in Sukkur camel amputation case

Police have arrested two out of three suspects allegedly involved in the incident of torturing and cutting a limb of camel in Sukkur, while one suspect is still at large.

The camel was reportedly tortured for trespassing into another landlord’s field and drank water from it.

Following directives of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sukkur police launched an intensive operation and successfully apprehended two of the three suspects, the CM House said in a handout on Saturday.

“The first suspect, Qurban Brohi, was arrested earlier today, while police later detained the second accused, Rasool Bux Sheikh, after a raid carried out by SHO Kandhra on a tip-off. Raids are underway in different areas to trace and arrest the third-nominated suspect,” read the statement.

Camel relearns to walk with prosthetic leg

Media Consultant to CM Sindh Abdul Rasheed Channa said CM Murad has condemned the gruesome incident in Rohri, Sukkur, where a camel was brutally attacked and its leg amputated by three assailants.

Terming the act of animal cruelty as “intolerable,” the chief minister directed Sukkur police to arrest the perpetrators and ensure exemplary punishment immediately.

Meanwhile, the injured camel is under veterinary treatment in Rohri, supervised by District Council Chairman Syed Kamil Shah, who has already submitted a detailed report to the chief minister, the CM House said.

The Sindh government, it said, has assured that the animal will receive the best possible medical care, including transfer to Karachi for specialised treatment, if required.

On the flip side, the camel’s owner Muhammad Amin expressed gratitude to the Sindh government and CM Murad for their immediate support and efforts to save the animal.

The chief minister reiterated that such acts of cruelty will not be tolerated in Sindh and those responsible will face the full force of the law.

Leg of another camel, later named Cammie, was allegedly severed by a landlord in June 2024 as punishment for entering his field in search of fodder.

A video of the wounded camel that circulated on social media had prompted swift government action last year.

According to the deputy commissioner of Sanghar, she was transported the very next day to Karachi, over 250 kilometers (155 miles) away, and had been living in a shelter there.

“She was terrified when she first arrived from Sanghar. We witnessed her heart-wrenching cries. She was afraid of men,” Sheema Khan, the manager of an animal shelter in Karachi told AFP.

One of the biggest challenges the caregivers faced was gaining her trust.

“I cannot put her condition into words,” Khan added.

To aid her recovery, the caregivers introduced another young camel named Callie. Her presence brought comfort to the injured Cammie, who tried standing on her three legs for the first time after seeing her new companion.

“Cammie had been confined to her enclosure for almost four to five months before Callie arrived,” Khan added.

After treating the wound and completing initial rehabilitation, the shelter — Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) Benji Project — arranged a prosthetic leg from a US-based firm so she could walk on all fours again.

“We don’t force her to walk. After attaching the prosthetic leg, we wait about 15 to 20 minutes. Then she stands up on her own and walks slowly,” veterinarian Hussain told AFP.

He said that it would take another 15 to 20 days for her to fully adjust to the new limb.