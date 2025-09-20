BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Pakistan

Prominent economist Waqar Masood Khan passes away

BR Web Desk Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 01:42pm

Dr Waqar Masood Khan, former Federal Secretary for Finance Division, passed away on Saturday.

An avid Business Recorder contributor, Waqar was an eminent economist with wide-ranging experience in both public and private sectors.

In a message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of the renowned economist. “Late Dr Waqar Masood’s services to the government of Pakistan will always be remembered,” the PM was quoted as saying in a statement on Saturday.

“May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Paradise, Amen,” he added.

According to information available on the ICAP website, Waqar held several prestigious positions in the Federal Government, including Special Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Secretary Petroleum & Natural Resources and Secretary Textile Industry.

Apart from having several institutional and personal publications to his credit, he authored two books on the subject of eliminating Riba (interest) from the economy.

He also served on the Boards of Directors of many local and international financial and banking institutions, including the State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank, and has also represented Pakistan as the alternate Governor in the IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

