RLNG connections plan at domestic level reviewed

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: Ali Pervaiz Malik, the Federal Minister for Petroleum, held a meeting on Friday to review the comprehensive roll-out plan for providing RLNG (Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas) connections to domestic users across the country.

During the meeting, the Managing Directors of SNGPL and SSGCL presented a detailed strategy for the effective implementation of the government’s directive.

They informed the Minister that “an ambitious target of providing new RLNG domestic connections within the first year will be set. To ensure maximum public facilitation and transparency, the application process for these connections will be significantly streamlined.

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Consumers will be able to apply online through the official websites and mobile applications of the Sui companies, in addition to the traditional method of applying at their local offices.”

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik directed the management of both gas utilities to formulate a robust and consumer-friendly mechanism to ensure the seamless facilitation of the public. He emphasized that this initiative is the priority of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to meet the growing public demand for clean and affordable energy.

“This step is being taken to fulfil the long-standing demand of the public for the provision of new domestic gas connections,” the Minister stated. “Shifting to RLNG is not only a move towards energy efficiency but also provides significant economic relief to households. RLNG is approximately 30% cheaper than LPG and is also a safer fuel option for domestic use.”

To ensure effective oversight and timely execution of this massive public welfare project, the Federal Minister directed the immediate creation of a dedicated Project Management Office (PMO) at both SNGPL and SSGCL. These offices will be responsible for closely monitoring the entire process, from application to connection, ensuring targets are met and any public grievances are promptly addressed.

In a major relief for consumers who have been waiting for connections for a long time, it was also decided that applicants who have already paid for a demand note can now submit the differential amount along with the security fee to become eligible for an RLNG connection under this new initiative.

This project marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to provide accessible and affordable energy to the citizens of Pakistan. Media campaign to highlight this initiative was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Petroleum, Additional Secretary, Director General Gas, representatives of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and the Managing Directors of both Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

