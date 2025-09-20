SMDA ‘not directed against any third country’: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has said that the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will not be used to threaten any other country.

“The defence pact formalizes decades-old and robust defence partnership. It is defensive in nature and not directed against any third country,” the FO spokesperson stated at the routine weekly media briefing on Friday.

“It will contribute to regional peace, security, and stability. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a long and distinguished history of brotherhood and cooperation,” he added.

Shafqat Ali Khan emphasised that the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral relationship is unique, enduring, and multifaceted.

The leadership of the two countries shares the common vision to take it to new heights, the spokesperson said, adding that the relationship lives in the hearts of the people of the two countries.

The people of Pakistan have special sentiments for Saudi Arabia, the land of Mecca and Madinah, and they hold the Royal family in high esteem for being the custodian of the holy sites. He added that defence cooperation has been serving as one of the principal pillars of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia’s all-encompassing bilateral relations since 1960.

This agreement reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and secure peace in the region and the world. It also aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered as aggression against both, he further elaborated.

“The statement issued by the two countries is self-explanatory, and I have also provided the broader context. Any misplaced attribution or speculation of hypothetical scenarios is unwarranted,” he added.

The Foreign Office spokesperson reiterated that downing Indian jets by Pakistan is an undisputed fact.

“India is orchestrating state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan. It’s a known reality that Pakistan deterred India by its conventional capabilities. Pakistan is committed to peace and stability in the region,” he said, adding that Pakistan wants to resolve the core issue of Kashmir for lasting and endurable peace in the region.

To another question, Ambassador Shafqat said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 26.

Regarding the Sikhs’ pilgrimage to Kartarpur, he said, “We have seen relevant news reports. Pakistan is proud to host Sikh pilgrims from India and across the world under the 1974 protocol.”

The Kartarpur shrine is ready and clean to receive Sikh pilgrims. No embargo from Pakistan’s side to host Sikhs from anywhere.

On Afghanistan, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement is very clear, which explains Pakistan’s position. Afghanistan is a close neigbour and we want it to be a good neighbour.

“We want TTP sanctuaries to be eliminated”.

The spokesperson has confirmed that it has been communicated to Kabul through the diplomatic channel to stop Afghan soil from being used against Pakistan. “There is no need to send anybody to Afghanistan to further elaborate or reinforce our demand after the prime minister’s statement”.

He also refrained from commenting on former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad’s statement, saying his proactivity against Pakistan is well known.

About the economic dimension, he was of the view that the economy and defence are very important and critical for any country to survive. The spokesperson declined to comment on US President Donald Trump’s remarks about retaking Bagran airbase in Kabul. This is a matter between the two countries, and we usually do not comment on the issues coming into the open between other states.

He said that Pakistan is deeply saddened by the passing of Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat, former Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

He said, “We pay tribute to his lifelong commitment to the Kashmir Cause. We convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

