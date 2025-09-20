BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
Airspace ban for India extended for another month

Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has prolonged its airspace restrictions for all Indian-registered and Indian-operated aircraft, including military flights, for another month, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced on Friday.

A fresh NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the PAA confirmed that the ban applies to commercial airlines, private aircraft registered in India, and Indian military planes, preventing them from entering Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until August 24

The move is part of a series of tit-for-tat measures between the two countries following escalating tensions earlier this year. Pakistan first imposed the airspace closure after India unilaterally suspended the decades-old Indus Water Treaty in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK). In response to Pakistan’s action, India shut its airspace to Pakistani carriers on April 30.

Initially set for a limited period, Pakistan’s ban was extended on May 23, and with the latest renewal, the restriction has now been in place for a total of 210 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

